SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFRY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. SAFRAN/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.35.

About SAFRAN/ADR

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

