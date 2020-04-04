Sai Reaches Market Cap of $103.13 Million (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Sai token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major exchanges. Sai has a total market capitalization of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.67 or 0.04627119 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037169 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Sai Profile

DAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

