Sakura Bloom (SKB) Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last Week

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $380,600.25 and $11,609.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Sakura Bloom token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Neraex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.02455769 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00303996 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en.

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.