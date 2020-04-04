SaluS (SLS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,961.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $6,961.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SaluS has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.84 or 0.00071071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SaluS

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

