SaluS (SLS) Price Reaches $4.88 on Exchanges

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. SaluS has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $6,942.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can now be bought for approximately $4.88 or 0.00072240 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, SaluS has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00029614 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000391 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,824.63 or 1.01048139 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000990 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001615 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

