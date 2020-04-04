Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SASR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of SASR opened at $20.27 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $33,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Micklem acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $17,589,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

