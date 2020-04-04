SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Achieves Market Cap of $10,902.55

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $10,902.55 and approximately $4.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.