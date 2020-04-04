SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

SCYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 213,724 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCYX opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.82.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.