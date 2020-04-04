Selfkey (KEY) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Selfkey has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $748,157.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, OKEx, Tidex and RightBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,011,648,715 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, RightBTC, Kucoin, IDEX, ABCC, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

