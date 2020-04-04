SelfSell Reaches Market Cap of $49,574.56 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. SelfSell has a total market cap of $49,574.56 and $5,445.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034562 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

