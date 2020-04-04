SelfSell (SSC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,246.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $72,975.32 and approximately $8,246.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034580 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

