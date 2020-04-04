Semux (SEM) Trading 17.4% Higher This Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Semux has a total market cap of $859,603.89 and approximately $22,687.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00000986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034494 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014286 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002089 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002361 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

