Sentient Coin Price Reaches $0.0003 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $356,441.56 and $11,016.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.01010507 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00051448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029675 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00175346 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007250 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069281 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

