Sentinel Chain Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $184,551.68 and approximately $5,964.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.82 or 0.02631263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00204396 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047339 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

