Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $206,868.00

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $206,868.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, GDAC, Hotbit and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018935 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 72.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013309 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005830 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,043,925 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Upbit, Hotbit, Bibox, DDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

