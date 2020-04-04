Sentinel (SENT) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $23,425.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000267 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

