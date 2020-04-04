Sentivate (SNTVT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,892.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $65,892.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,330,133,661 tokens. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

