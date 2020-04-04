Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Service Co. International worth $91,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. S&P Equity Research lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,293,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

