Shadow Token Price Up 17.3% Over Last Week (SHDW)

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Shadow Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $145,769.74 and approximately $7.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shadow Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.02616280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00203513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Shadow Token Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

Shadow Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.