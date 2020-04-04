SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $69,839.12 and $5.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,810.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.02129755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.81 or 0.03491896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00599272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00788906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00075647 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025503 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00490258 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

