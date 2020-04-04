Shift (SHIFT) Price Hits $0.0208 on Exchanges

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. Shift has a total market capitalization of $288,399.24 and approximately $254.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shift has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Shift coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,838,477 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

