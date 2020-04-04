Shift (SHIFT) Reaches Market Cap of $294,005.04

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Shift has a total market capitalization of $294,005.04 and approximately $430.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, IDAX, Bittrex and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Shift has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,839,575 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDAX, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.