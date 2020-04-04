ShipChain Price Reaches $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $409.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.02627645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00203255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.