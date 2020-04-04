Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Holdings Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,852 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Shoe Carnival worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

SCVL stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.26. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $239.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.97 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 12.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCVL shares. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Shoe Carnival from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

