Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) & Fulton Financial (OTCMKTS:FULT) Critical Review

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Shore Community Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fulton Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fulton Financial and Shore Community Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Shore Community Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Shore Community Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 22.34% 10.03% 1.08% Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fulton Financial and Shore Community Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.04 billion 1.58 $226.34 million $1.39 7.19 Shore Community Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Community Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fulton Financial has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Community Bank has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Shore Community Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 234 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Shore Community Bank

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises personal, home equity, term, and demand loans; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial mortgages; and construction lending. The company also offers direct deposit and electronic transfer, wire transfer, ACH origination, night depository, tenant rent security, signature guarantee, remote deposit, notary, and automated asset management services; safe deposit boxes, escrow accounts, and debit cards, as well as online and telephone banking services. As of April 28, 2016, it operated five banking offices located in Toms River, Jackson, and Manahawkin, New Jersey. Shore Community Bank was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey.

