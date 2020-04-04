ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Achieves $7,958.29

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $7,958.29 and approximately $11,042.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

