ShowHand Hits Market Capitalization of $7,183.69 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $7,183.69 and $4,584.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.02610635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.