SIBCoin Market Cap Hits $192,577.02 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $192,577.02 and approximately $2,621.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.02107064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.46 or 0.03495317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00597494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00804192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00076115 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00483741 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014877 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,314,157 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

