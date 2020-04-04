SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex and YoBit. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $191,024.64 and $2,125.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,799.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.02122939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.35 or 0.03490892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00599339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00787902 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00075591 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00487898 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014736 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,315,490 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

