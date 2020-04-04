Silent Notary (SNTR) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Silent Notary has a market cap of $110,638.35 and $18,006.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, YoBit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, YoBit, TOPBTC, DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

