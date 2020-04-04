Silverway Price Down 14% Over Last Week (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $844,606.66 and approximately $38,068.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.46 or 0.03495317 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002692 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00748961 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012520 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

