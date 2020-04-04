Silverway (SLV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $35,774.00

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Silverway has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a market capitalization of $895,898.67 and $35,774.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,799.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.35 or 0.03490892 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00756354 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

