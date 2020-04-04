Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,695 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFNC. ValuEngine downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.75 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

