Single Collateral DAI Hits Market Cap of $14.08 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and $74,276.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014813 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.67 or 0.04627119 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037169 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 14,062,177 tokens. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

