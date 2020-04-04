SingularDTV Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, HitBTC and Binance. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $156,461.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularDTV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.02606300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00202522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Ethfinex, Livecoin, Braziliex, ChaoEX, Liqui, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularDTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularDTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.