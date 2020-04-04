SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $69,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,148 shares of company stock valued at $471,996. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. AJO LP bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJW opened at $54.91 on Friday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

