SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,969 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of SJW Group worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SJW Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 26,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE SJW opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $343,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,148 shares of company stock valued at $471,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.