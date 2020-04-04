Skycoin Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005557 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Iquant, Binance and Cryptopia. Skycoin has a market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $143,969.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, C2CX, Iquant and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

