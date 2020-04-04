SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Stake Raised by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLG. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $112,277,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $94,245,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 639,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,720,000 after acquiring an additional 290,360 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,142,000 after acquiring an additional 237,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,075,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 16.86%.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

