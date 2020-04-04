SmartCash (SMART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.80 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and $189,078.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.42 or 0.02122567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.06 or 0.03508341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00596970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00798318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00076619 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025249 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00488131 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014812 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

