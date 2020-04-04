SmartCoin (SMC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SmartCoin has a market cap of $1,761.75 and $13.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00591761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007605 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000284 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SmartCoin (SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,699,268 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC.

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

