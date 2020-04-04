SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $455,060.01 and approximately $55,054.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

