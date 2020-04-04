SnapCoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One SnapCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN. SnapCoin has a total market cap of $111,204.34 and approximately $3,373.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnapCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.17 or 0.04493822 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00068026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037197 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009855 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003390 BTC.

SnapCoin Token Profile

SNPC is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,639,448 tokens. The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1.

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnapCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnapCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.