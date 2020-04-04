Snovian.Space Market Cap Hits $47,053.69 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 71.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Kucoin. Snovian.Space has a total market capitalization of $47,053.69 and $1,261.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Snovian.Space has traded down 79.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.43 or 0.04546777 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00068711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037024 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009635 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

SNOV is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 381,885,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,689,289 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

