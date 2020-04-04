SnowGem Price Hits $0.0108 on Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $256,436.95 and approximately $66,598.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005723 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,741,040 coins and its circulating supply is 23,663,948 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

