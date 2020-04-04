Social Send (SEND) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, Social Send has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $107,307.68 and approximately $5.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00017303 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003770 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003234 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

