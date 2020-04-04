Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,203.33 ($15.83).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCT. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Softcat to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,220 ($16.05) price target on the stock.

Get Softcat alerts:

In other Softcat news, insider Vinodka Murria sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.43), for a total transaction of £1,129,700 ($1,486,056.30). Also, insider Robyn Perriss bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18) per share, for a total transaction of £150,300 ($197,711.13).

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 941.50 ($12.38) on Friday. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 797 ($10.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,277 ($16.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,062.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,086.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Softcat (LON:SCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 16.70 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.