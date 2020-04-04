SolarCoin Price Tops $0.0107 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. In the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $614,189.15 and $166.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00597494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007921 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000290 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,960,844 coins and its circulating supply is 57,385,739 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

