SolarCoin (SLR) Hits Market Cap of $616,455.01

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $616,455.01 and approximately $144.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00599339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008026 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,961,038 coins and its circulating supply is 57,385,933 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

