Solaris Hits Market Cap of $358,657.12 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Solaris has traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002899 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. Solaris has a market cap of $358,657.12 and approximately $26,244.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,823,055 coins and its circulating supply is 1,823,047 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solaris can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, OOOBTC, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

